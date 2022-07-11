Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Neots Regatta is back and bigger than ever

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:55 PM July 11, 2022
St Neots Rowing Club are bringing their Regatta back to the River Great Ouse for two days from July 23.

One of the UK’s largest regattas returns to the River Great Ouse in St Neots for two days of highly-anticipated rowing competition.

It will feature rowers from across the UK with racing begins at 8.30am on Saturday, July 23 over a 1,000m course and continuing on Sunday with a course half that distance

St Neots Rowing Club are bringing their Regatta back to the River Great Ouse for two days from July 23.

Heats will take place throughout the day for everyone from single scullers to coxed eights with the finals scheduled for early evening.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and picnic beside the river while the action unfolds with other attractions including a beer tent, hot food and drinks, ice-creams and home-made cakes.

St Neots Rowing Club are bringing their Regatta back to the River Great Ouse for two days from July 23.

St Neots Rowing Club chairman Martyn Rooney said: "The regatta weekend has for many years been one of the most popular events on the summer rowing calendar.

"It gives clubs the chance for some serious fun racing and to enjoy the Saturday night party and regatta breakfasts.

St Neots Rowing Club are bringing their Regatta back to the River Great Ouse for two days from July 23.

"After two years of restrictions we are again presenting a full programme of racing on both days.

"Now we would just like the sun to shine with no wind to provide us with the perfect conditions."

More details are at www.stneotsrc.co.uk

