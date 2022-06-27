Podium places for St Neots Riverside Runners

St Neots Riverside Runners were among the medals at the Bedford 10k on Sunday.

Katherine Miles was first female home in 44 minutes 35 seconds, with Pagona Claudianos joining her on the podium in third after clocking 45.37.

Meanwhile, Adam Harris was first male to cross the line for the club, finishing eighth overall in 38.46.

Members had also been in action at the Colworth Marathon Challenge a week earlier.

St Neots Riverside Runners at the Colworth Marathon Challenge - Credit: Riverside Runners

A group of 37 took part in the event in Bedfordshire, which consisted of a five-mile run on Friday, an 8.1-mile run on Saturday and tough half marathon on Sunday.

And 18 members took part in all three of those races to complete the full 26.2-mile marathon distance.

Hayley Bond and Helen Buller celebrate - Credit: Riverside Runners

Helen Buller finished first and Hayley Bond third in the half marathon and for the overall challenge, as Riverside Runners also won the female team award.

Kellie Judd was first in the FV35 category, with Maurice Hemingway first in the MV65 age group over the course of the weekend.

Maurice Hemingway celebrates - Credit: Riverside Runners



