St Neots able to enjoy inter-club competition once again

Published: 8:15 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM May 31, 2021

Sadie Werrett scored on her debut for St Neots Hockey Club. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots Hockey Club were able to enjoy inter-club games once more with four contests.

The ladies' second team travelled to Sandy but the well-drilled hosts gained a 4-0 win, despite plenty of second-half pressure from Saints including five short corners.

The men’s first-team followed them onto the pitch and a cracking contest ensued, ebbing and flowing until two late goals for Sandy gave them a 5-3 win.

Luca Moor scored twice for St Neots. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The St Neots' goals came from Danny Rowland-Cox and a double for Luca Moor but club captain Ben Seaber thought it was simply "great to be out playing again, this young side has huge potential".

Harry Pybus, one of the youngest on the pitch, was a scorer for St Neots. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

On Sunday, the U16 Boys host Bury St Edmunds and the slightly-older visitors just had enough experience to clinch a 2-1 success, the solitary home goal coming from the youngest player on the pitch, 13-year-old Harry Pybus.

Sam Evans dives to save a goal moments after defending another shot against Bury St Edmonds. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The victory could have been by a bigger margin had defender Sam Evans not saved one goal on the line and then leapt to deflect another shot moments later.

The final game saw a seasoned Saints side play Cambridge City in an U18 Championship Cup match.

They trailed to two short corners a penalty flick from Lottie Knights and a debut goal for Sadie Werrett levelled things up.

Anna Price sprints in to score the winner for St Neots. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Eleanor Pybus put Saints ahead in the second half and although City equalised, Anne Price stormed up the wing to score a winner and send them through 4-3.