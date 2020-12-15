News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Neots pleased to be able to get some hockey action in before the Christmas break

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:09 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020
Lorna Marshall and Sophie Faulkner battle it out. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Lorna Marshall and Sophie Faulkner battle it out. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

A mixture of friendlies and league clashes saw St Neots go into the Christmas break with some hockey under their belts.

The ladies' first team at St Neots Hockey Club show off their new strips. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

The ladies' first team at St Neots Hockey Club show off their new strips. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

Stars of the day, as they have been for the majority of the season so far, were the ladies’ fifth team who claimed a 6-2 success at Harpenden.

The pair had gone into the game as the top two in Division Eight South West of the East Hockey League but the victory, their eighth in a row, means Saints are now 10 points clear.

Player of the match Georgina Bettsworth’s reverse-stick flick from a short corner was the pick of her three goals while Aoife Stokes chipped in with one and Ruby Lane two in what was another superb team performance.

The first and seconds came together for a friendly and there was little to separate the two until Caroline Osborne smashed a thunderbolt into the corner from the top of the D.

Caz Osbourne is shadowed by seconds' club-mate Ellie Bettsworth. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Caz Osbourne is shadowed by seconds' club-mate Ellie Bettsworth. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

She almost did the same in the second half but second-team captain, Paula Bingham, was able to deflect it onto the frame of the goal.

The seconds also created some great chances but were unable to penetrate an impressive back-line in a good-spirited but extremely competitive contest.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  4. 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  5. 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  6. 9 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots

The thirds meanwhile came up short against Cambridge South, going down to a 7-0 loss. That was partly because of an injury to their keeper who had to retire early.

There was still some good play, particularly from player of the match Sophie Hawkes, but the team will go into the Christmas break knowing there is work to be done.

Caz Osbourne in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Caz Osbourne in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

A restructured men’s section came out of their five-week break with captains Chris Butterworth and Mike Hornby leading the first team to a 3–1 victory against the Seconds in another friendly.

The third team went down 4-2 at home to Ely City with the visitors taking a two-goal lead early on.

Bradley Forsdick pulled one back from a short corner and then former first-team skipper, Ben Seaber, who has just hung up his goalie pads to play outfield, brought Saints level with a reverse-stick zinger.

However, Ely ramped up the pressure in the last quarter and although an indefatigable Mark Harrison charged down two short corners, a third found its way in before they added a fourth.

Ben Seaber in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Ben Seaber in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

The same score also saw the fourths lose at Cambridge South.

Alex Bird in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Alex Bird in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

Brad Forsdick in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Brad Forsdick in action for St Neots. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

Ben Seaber and Brad Forsdick both scored for St Neots against Ely City. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Ben Seaber and Brad Forsdick both scored for St Neots against Ely City. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

Mark Harrison charges down a short corner. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH

Mark Harrison charges down a short corner. Picture: TIM BETTSWORTH - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus