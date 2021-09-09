St Neots loving life in a new home with pre-season results equally as good

Published: 6:04 PM September 9, 2021

Georgina Bettsworth equalised for St Neots thirds in their comeback pre-season win over Royston. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

New post-match provision is making St Neots one happy hockey club - and their efforts in pre-season haven't been too bad either.

For years the club has made its home at Longsands Academy and while that came with the use of the excellent changing facilities, it also meant a commute for match teas.

St Neots Hockey Club will benefit from the use of Astrea Sixth Form Centre after games. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

However, from this month they will benefit from the the Astrea Sixth Form Centre, which will not only provide shelter before games but allow players and spectators to eat and drink in comfort, while enjoying a bird’s eye view of the pitch.

Long-time club member Iain Moor said: “It is great to have secured this new location for match teas. There was a real buzz in there after the game.”

The buzz on the pitch has been good too with the ladies' first-team enjoying a 7-1 win over Stevenage and a 5-2 success against Cambridge City.

The only loss came with a 3-0 result against Letchworth, the squad having been decimated by last-minute post-lockdown holidays.

Emma Cody scored for St Neots seconds against St Ives. - Credit: ST NEOTS HOCKEY CLUB

The second-string beat their St Ives counterparts 4-1, Emma Cody and the recently-returned Annie Cerveno, among the scorers, while the thirds came from 3-1 down to beat Royston at home.

Fi Stokes had got the opening St Neots goal before strikes from Hannah Thompson, Georgina Bettsworth and a brilliant strike from Tasha Pope secured victory.

Tasha Hope on her way to scoring St Neots' late winner against Royston. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The men’s first-team suffered a 3-0 loss at Bedford in what has traditionally been a bogey ground.

This one was strongly contested until the hosts got a third in the closing stages and Ben Seaber was happy with the outing.

He said: "Our coach has introduced a new system and more players have joined us over the summer.

"For a first run out we are delighted,"

The thirds travelled to Royston and returned with a 1-1 draw.