All the thrill of competitive games but with extra passion for delighted St Neots
- Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH
St Neots Hockey Club’s first post-lockdown matches may have been against each other but try telling that to the delighted players as the thrill of competition returned.
Previously intra-club friendlies were often little more than a chance to introduce new players or a new structure to a team.
But since the absence of any hockey for months, these carried a little passion than in the past.
The men got things going with a mix of first and second-team players battled it out in a testy affair. Former ones keeper Ben Seaber continues to enjoy his time in the outfield as he notched a hat-trick while father and son Iain and Luca Moor each scored for the bibs as the teams finished 3-3.
Iain Moor then took on umpiring duties in a similar game for the ladies which went back and forth before ending in a 6-3 win for the firsts.
Kira Herbert, Olivia Croner and skipper Paula Bingham were on target for the seconds while for the firsts, there was a hat-trick from their captain Caz Osborne and one each for Sue Glover, Millie Payne and Eleanor Pybus.
Academy coach and men’s player Jonathan Perceval said: "It was great to be playing again and have that feeling of a well-deserved rest after putting in a hard 70 minutes’ effort.”
Most Read
- 1 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
- 2 Is this the ghost of a nun who haunts an old Huntingdon bridge?
- 3 East West Rail Route - further consultation going ahead
- 4 Transporter carrying cars bursts into flames in village near St Neots
- 5 Man who died in road crash is named
- 6 Godmanchester man used Grindr in attempt to meet ‘teenage boy’
- 7 Editor's Choice: Readers' photos of the week.
- 8 Hospital helipad destroyed by USAF aircraft is cleared
- 9 St Neots man banned from pubs for two years
- 10 'Gastro-Glastonbury' returns as Foodies Festival set for Cambridge