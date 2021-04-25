All the thrill of competitive games but with extra passion for delighted St Neots

Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2021

Father and son Luca and Iain Moore in bibs duel with Ben Seaber in the D during an intra-club friendly at St Neots Hockey Club. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots Hockey Club’s first post-lockdown matches may have been against each other but try telling that to the delighted players as the thrill of competition returned.

St Neots Hockey Club's men go head to head. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Previously intra-club friendlies were often little more than a chance to introduce new players or a new structure to a team.

Kira Herbert (centre) defending for St Neots seconds against the first team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

But since the absence of any hockey for months, these carried a little passion than in the past.

Ben Seaber on his way to scoring the first of his three goals. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The men got things going with a mix of first and second-team players battled it out in a testy affair. Former ones keeper Ben Seaber continues to enjoy his time in the outfield as he notched a hat-trick while father and son Iain and Luca Moor each scored for the bibs as the teams finished 3-3.

Luca Moor on his way to score - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Iain Moor then took on umpiring duties in a similar game for the ladies which went back and forth before ending in a 6-3 win for the firsts.

All smiles for Iain Moor's (right) first game as umpire. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Kira Herbert, Olivia Croner and skipper Paula Bingham were on target for the seconds while for the firsts, there was a hat-trick from their captain Caz Osborne and one each for Sue Glover, Millie Payne and Eleanor Pybus.

Academy coach and men’s player Jonathan Perceval said: "It was great to be playing again and have that feeling of a well-deserved rest after putting in a hard 70 minutes’ effort.”

Millie Payne enjoys her goal for the second team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Paula Bingham scores the last goal of the game for St Neots seconds. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

First and second-team captains Paula Bingham (left) and Caz Osborne (right) fight for the ball. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The first of Caz Osborne's three goals. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH



