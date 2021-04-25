News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

All the thrill of competitive games but with extra passion for delighted St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2021   
St Neots Hockey Club players Luca and Iain Moore (in bibs) with Ben Seaber

Father and son Luca and Iain Moore in bibs duel with Ben Seaber in the D during an intra-club friendly at St Neots Hockey Club. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots Hockey Club’s first post-lockdown matches may have been against each other but try telling that to the delighted players as the thrill of competition returned.

St Neots Hockey Club's men go head to head

St Neots Hockey Club's men go head to head. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Previously intra-club friendlies were often little more than a chance to introduce new players or a new structure to a team.

Kira Herbert (centre) defending for St Neots seconds against the first team.

Kira Herbert (centre) defending for St Neots seconds against the first team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

But since the absence of any hockey for months, these carried a little passion than in the past.

Ben Seaber on his way to scoring

Ben Seaber on his way to scoring the first of his three goals. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The men got things going with a mix of first and second-team players battled it out in a testy affair. Former ones keeper Ben Seaber continues to enjoy his time in the outfield as he notched a hat-trick while father and son Iain and Luca Moor each scored for the bibs as the teams finished 3-3.

Luca Moor on his way to score

Luca Moor on his way to score - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Iain Moor then took on umpiring duties in a similar game for the ladies which went back and forth before ending in a 6-3 win for the firsts.

All smiles for Iain Moor's (right) first game as umpire

All smiles for Iain Moor's (right) first game as umpire. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Kira Herbert, Olivia Croner and skipper Paula Bingham were on target for the seconds while for the firsts, there was a hat-trick from their captain Caz Osborne and one each for Sue Glover, Millie Payne and Eleanor Pybus.

Kira Herbert (centre) defending for St Neots seconds against the first team.

Kira Herbert (centre) defending for St Neots seconds against the first team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Academy coach and men’s player Jonathan Perceval said: "It was great to be playing again and have that feeling of a well-deserved rest after putting in a hard 70 minutes’ effort.”

Millie Payne enjoys her goal for the second team

Millie Payne enjoys her goal for the second team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Paula Bingham scores for St Neots seconds

Paula Bingham scores the last goal of the game for St Neots seconds. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

First and second-team captains Paula Bingham (left) and Caz Osborne (right)

First and second-team captains Paula Bingham (left) and Caz Osborne (right) fight for the ball. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The first of Caz Osborne's three goals

The first of Caz Osborne's three goals. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH


Most Read

  1. 1 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  2. 2 Is this the ghost of a nun who haunts an old Huntingdon bridge?
  3. 3 East West Rail Route - further consultation going ahead
  1. 4 Transporter carrying cars bursts into flames in village near St Neots
  2. 5 Man who died in road crash is named
  3. 6 Godmanchester man used Grindr in attempt to meet ‘teenage boy’
  4. 7 Editor's Choice: Readers' photos of the week.
  5. 8 Hospital helipad destroyed by USAF aircraft is cleared
  6. 9 St Neots man banned from pubs for two years
  7. 10 'Gastro-Glastonbury' returns as Foodies Festival set for Cambridge
Hockey
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Poundstretcher store will be converted to homes, shops and office space.

Shops, homes and office space plan for town centre building

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Huntingdonshire District Council's Pathfinder House in Huntingdon.

Homes plan will 'breathe new life' into town

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to postmaster David Shaw.

Brampton Post Office customers say fond farewell to postmaster

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jack Oliver, from Nelson Lodge care home, St Neots, joins the cast of BBC Three's Glow Up.

Video

St Neots care assistant Jack set to shine in BBC Three's Glow Up

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus