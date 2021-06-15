Impressive statistics as St Neots Hockey Club bring COVID-19-hit season to a close

Published: 9:40 AM June 15, 2021

Georgina Bettsworth, Fi Stokes and Ruby Lane scored 42 goals between them in an impressive season for St Neots Hockey Club's fifth team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

It has ended way later than normal but then St Neots Hockey Club's season has been anything but normal - and that's even putting the COVID-19 disruptions to one side.

The Longsands Road-based club brought their delayed campaign to an end which saw the ladies record numerous statistics of note.

The first team played higher than ever before in their 127-year history while the seconds finished second in the league that never was.

Their final game saw them lose 1-0 to an early goal against Cambridge South but they enjoyed plenty of good moments after that and were unfortunate not to get anything out of the contest.

Catherine Keey saves on the line to keep St Neots seconds in the game - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Sue Glover and Tasha Pope went agonisingly close with efforts while at the other end Catherine Keey produced a number of brave blocks as she ran down several short corner attempts.

She also saved a certain goal from point-blank range.

The fourth team had an excellent start to the season wrecked by the virus as several key players were forced to isolate but it was the fifths who notched up the most impressive statistics.

The fifth team at St Neots had a superb and undefeated season. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The team provide a gateway for those in their first season of adult hockey with the club believing in gently introducing young players to the world of the seniors.

It is all about gaining a basic understanding of the game with the results not important although this year that script was ripped up and thrown away.

They won all 11 of their games, scoring 51 and conceding just five, with youngsters at the heart of it all.

Fourteen-year-old Ruby Lane scored 24 of those goals with Fi Stokes getting 15 and Georgina Bettsworth and Katy Lloyd chipping in with three each.

Their final match was at home to Letchworth in the blistering heat but ended with a 4-0 win.

Katy Lloyd and Kate Pye of St Neots Hockey Club's fifth team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Lane got two while the final player of the match was shared between Katie Pye for her outstanding defence and newcomer Ella Roberts, who played alongside her mum, Becky, and also scored.

Ella Roberts was named joint player of the match for St Neots' fifth team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Club captain Helen Rowland said: “No doubt many of these young players will be snapped up by the higher teams next season.”