Season finishes strong at St Neots Hockey Club

There were some positive results for St Neots Hockey Club as they finished their season on a high.

A run of nine games without defeat and only one loss in 2022 catapulted the ladies' first team to fifth in East League Division One North.

Their final game against third-placed Cambridge South ended in a 0-0 draw.

The seconds drew 2-2 with City of Peterborough thanks to goals from Kira Herbert and Paul Bingham while the fourths finished third in the league after a 1-1 draw with March, Willow Browne the scorer.

The thirds enjoyed a 3-0 win though over Cambridge City.

All the three came in the second period with China Forsdick, Poppy Presland and Fiona Humphrey all on target.

The men's seconds also won, beating Peterborough 3-2 at home with efforts from Josh Gardner, Danny Rowland and Will Zwetsloot, but a difficult campaign for the firsts ended with a 6-1 loss to Kettering and relegation from Division Two North West.

Tom Alderman got the lone consolation with his first for the club.