Rodrigo Santos of Riverside Runners lifts the Round Norfolk Relay trophy. Picture: SUBMITTED

The St Neots club beat off competition from 60 teams to take overall victory in the Round Norfolk Relay.

The 198-mile event, which starts and finishes at King's Lynn, is split into 17 stages ranging in length from five to 20 miles - and several of which take place through the night.

The Riverside squad completed the event in a total time of 20 hours, 40 minutes and 10 seconds with their terrific effort lit up by a host of fine individual performances as Michael Taylor, Caroline Brooks and Jo O'Regan all provided stage wins and set new course records in the process.

Taylor triumphed in the 19.7-mile 12th section in 1:47.50, Brooks clocked 1:14.44 to be the first female on the 11.1-mile fourth stage and O'Regan covered the 9.2 miles of Stage 7 in a speedy 55.54.

Full Riverside Runners roll of honour . . .

Stage 1 (16.3 miles) - Neil Shorten 1:44.40; Stage 2 (14.1 miles) - Mike Kendall 1:32.55; Stage 3 (5.7 miles), Scarlet Dalrymple 43.20; Stage 4 (11.1 miles) - Caroline Brooks 1:14.44; Stage 5 (10.8 miles) - James Shiner 1:11.12; Stage 6 (7.9 miles) - Michael Ball 50.42; Stage 7 (9.2 miles) - Jo O'Regan 55.54; Stage 8 (7.5 miles) - Hayley Bond 50.41; Stage 9 (16.6 miles) - Joss Williams 1:39.56; Stage 10 (18.1 miles) - Rodrigo Santos 1:48.53; Stage 11 (12.4 miles) - Duncan Bush 1:16.05; Stage 12 (19.7 miles) - Michael Taylor 1:47.50; Stage 13 (13.2 miles) - Edmund Bishanga 1:24.54; Stage 14 (7.3 miles) - Tom Hemingway 45.22; Stage 15 (10.6 miles) - Adam Harris 1:05.34; Stage 16 (5.5 miles) - Emma Price 34.49; Stage 17 (11.7 miles) - Chris Butterworth 1:12.36.

Riverside's exploits earned them the Club Class Cup and the Visitors' Cup - the latter prize awarded to the first non-Norfolk team.

Riverside also enjoyed success in the inaugural Wimpole 24 Hour Race where two of there members - Gary Reader and Helen Leach - were part of the winning team.