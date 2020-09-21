Barbara Garwood with her trophies from the finals day at St Neots Bowls Club. Barbara Garwood with her trophies from the finals day at St Neots Bowls Club.

She landed six out of the seven competitions she was eligible for at the St Anselm Place-based club’s finals day.

And the day itself made up in a small way for the loss of celebratory gala days and games against Bowls England, Cambridgeshire County and many local clubs.

With mountains of bleach, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer on standby Garwood landed the four singles titles plus the pairs with Leslie Wood and the mixed pairs alongside Stuart Gatward.

Andrew Walton won three trophies, the handicapped, two wood and mixed singles events, while Andrew Short took the straight singles and the pairs with Paul Wright.

Short, the club’s secretary, said: “The outdoor bowling season is almost at an end and while it hasn`t been the centenary we were expecting, our members with an age range spanning over seven decades have all enjoyed the limited season we were allowed to play.

“Some members decided not to join this season due to county and national competitions not running but the vast majority did play and some even chose to pay membership fees to support the club but not actually play bowls.

“We plan to start bowling again in April. Everybody is welcome to come and try out bowling free of charge. We have all of the equipment necessary to play bowls provided and free coaching.

“We are a disabled friendly club with ramp access to the green and clubhouse and speciality bowling wheelchairs provided.

“Should you then wish to join our club, the first two seasons membership are vastly discounted.”

For enquires email honsec.snbc@gmail.com