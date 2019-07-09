The group of Nice Tri members took part in the recent Ironman France event in Nice where they had to negotiate a daunting 2.4 mile swim, 95 mile cycle and 18.6 mile run in scorching heat.

In fact the temperatures were so highthat the race was shortened in distance with all competitors having to sign a waiver which stated they would not take action against the authorities if anything bad happened!

Michael Taylor was the fastest of the locals as he finished 40th out of 2,294 competitors in a total time of 8:19.04 - a fine effort which secured qualification for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii next year. He has now begun fundraising to be able to compete in that event.

Kyle Chesterman was next best in France as he finished in 9:37.43 with Karen French crossing the line in 12:54.48.

The other finishers were Jamie Hills (13:08.47), Michaela Ridley (13:33.21), Paul Ridley (13:34.38), Andy Neeves (13:38.27) and Lesley Caroll (14:11.29).