Three members of St Neots & District Indoor Bowls Club and two Huntingdon Indoor Bowls Club stars were part of the England Under 25 Women's team which won the British Isles International Series for the third consecutive year.

St Neots ace Rachel Tremlett captained the successful England side to landslide victories against Ireland, Wales and hosts Scotland in Arbroath.

You may also want to watch:

Tremlett was joined by clubmates Rebecca Moorbey and Robyn Hall while Chloe Brett and Jasmine Wilson represented Huntingdon.

England beat Ireland 152-36, thrashed Wales 103-39 and thumped Scotland 103-52 as they won every rink in every game.

This weekend it is the turn of the England Under 25 male side to take part in their equivalent event at Stanley, in Durham.

And again there are local representatives in the national side with St Neots & District man Jamie Barker joined in the squad by Huntingdon duo Ed Elmore and Harry Ward.