Alex Paddock and Tom Smith hit the goals as they saw off lowly Horncastle 2nds 2-0 to remain in second place in Division Five North-West with two games to go.

St Ives 1sts are another team in fine form in the closing stages of the campaign.

They reeled off a fourth victory in their last five Division Two North games when beating King’s Lynn team Pelicans 1sts 4-1.

James Harris struck twice with David Haslegrave and Darren Coles grabbing the other goals.

St Ives 4ths returned to winning ways in Division Six North-West (South). Gareth Whitfield and Ben Rowbotham hit braces sin a 5-1 victory against bottom side Wisbech 4ths.

Jacob Weir also found the net as the St Ives outfit registered their 10th win of the campaign.

But the 2nds were on the receiving end of a 9-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Horncastle 1sts in Division Three North-West.

St Neots 1sts are assured of safety at that level despite suffering a heavy defeat last Saturday.

The local lads were thumped 5-0 by Cambridge City Veterans, but the threat of relegation is over due to results elsewhere.

An in-house derby showdown went the way of formbook as St Neots 2nds thumped their rock-bottom stablemates, the 3rds, 5-0 in Division Five North-West.

And there was also a drubbing for the 4ths, who were thumped 6-0 by table-topping Kettering 3rds in Division Six North-West (South).