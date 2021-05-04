Thrilling derby ends with win for St Ives & Warboys at Eaton Socon

Published: 12:26 PM May 4, 2021

St Ives & Warboys got the early bragging rights with a thrilling if narrow victory at Eaton Socon.

The Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One clash at Peppercorns Lane went down to the wire, with the visitors scrambling to victory with just one wicket and four balls to spare.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat and it was solid if unspectacular start, Matt Rawling and Jonathon Carpenter putting on 47 for the first wicket before the former fell for 28.

That signalled a small wobble as a further two wickets fell for just another 20 runs but they dug in and with Daniel Willings making 22, Jamie Vale 27 and a wonderful 59 off 41 deliveries from JOe Dawborn, including eight fours and two sixes, they dragged themselves up to 186-6.

The tail added what they hoped would be a few more vital runs, Roan Haarhoff getting 15 not out, as Eaton Socon posted 220-9 in their 50 overs.

The wickets were shared about for Warboys, Daniel Wells (3-20) and Matthew Milner (3-34) the best of them, although Matthew Wells chipped in with 2-21.

Ethan Rice got an early breakthrough when he bowled skipper Jack Haycock for a duck but Tom McCarthy's 34 steadied the ship somewhat.

The visitors also benefited from a number of extras, 47 as compared to Eaton Socon's 27, but a middle-order collapse seemed to end this one as a contest early.

They went from 72-1 to 117-8 in 14 overs and although the run rate was sitting at just over six an over, the two wickets remaining was the problem.

Although nobody mentioned that to Matthew Milner and Michael Speed as they combined for 94 before the latter fell for 49 in the penultimate over.

It left seven needed from the last over and after a three from Daniel Wells, Milner smashed a four to take him onto 44 and St Ives to the win.

Haarhoff and Adam Newman managed three wickets each for the hosts, with 28 and 47 runs conceded from each respectively.

Eaton Socon sit third after two games on 46 points, 14 adrift of unbeaten pair Foxton and Histon, while St Ives are nine points behind them in sixth.

Ives host Cambridge on Saturday while Eaton Socon go to Ramsey.