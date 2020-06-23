The club received the money from the Whittome Wind Trust to upgrade facilities at their ground in Warboys.

The new nets replace those damaged by rats over the winter and chairman Martin Croucher said: “Thanks to the help of the Whittome Wind Trust our net facility is not only as good as new, it’s now even better!

“As well as replacing the netting we’ve also been able to add batting privacy screens which will help protect the nets as well as providing an improved experience for all of our members as these cut down wind flow and provide extra privacy when batting.

“Whittome have been fantastic supporters of our club over a number of years now and this has helped us maintain the fantastic facilities we have on offer.

“While the current season has been sadly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, we have now commenced training and our juniors will make good use of the nets for the remainder of the season.

“They will also enable us to come back stronger next year and give the people of the village and surrounding areas a net facility that is second to none.”