National League opponents prove too much for valiant Ives in FA Cup

Nigel Howlett

Published: 11:12 AM October 17, 2022
St Ives vs Halifax action in FA Cup tie

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

St Ives Town can still hold their heads high as their barnstorming second half display came so close to earning them reward against their National League visitors.  

Sadly, the hosts had shown FC Halifax Town a little too much respect in the first 20 minutes of their 3-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat.

Ives goalkeeper James Goff pulled off a smart save to keep out a Tylor Golden volley and Kian Spencer failed to hit the target after being played in by Rob Harker. 

But Jamie Cooke exchanged passes with Harvey Gilmour to get through the centre and put the visitors in front on 15 minutes. 

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

Falling behind seemed to wake up the Ives and they worked their way back into the game, with midfield pairing Myles Cowling and Michael Richens winning a few tackles and lift the big home crowd.  

The latter stages of the first half saw Ives getting well on top and they went close twice in added time.  

They had a massive penalty shout turned down as Greg Kaziboni’s in-swinging corner appeared to strike the arm of Festus Arthur on the line.  

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualfiying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

The ball bounced around the box and Enoch Andoh chipped it over the goalkeeper, but it rebounded off the crossbar. 

Going so close to an equaliser lifted Ives’ belief to a whole new level and they tore into the Shaymen straight from the start of the second period.  

A Kaziboni corner to the back post was won by Andoh and his header flicked off Edwards, forcing Arthur to get the ball off the goal line, this time legally. 

Man of the match Cowling was running the show and his powerful run on 65 minutes set up a chance for Andoh, who struck the ball perfectly from 20 yards.  

Myles Cowling of St Ives Town after FA Cup tie vs Halifax

Myles Cowling (centre) was named match sponsor David Smith's man of the match for St Ives Town in their FA Cup defeat to FC Halifax Town. - Credit: St Ives Town FC

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

The crowd were rising to cheer an equaliser when the fingertips of Sam Johnson did just enough to deflect the goal-bound effort around the post. 

As the part-timers began to tire, the visitors seized two late opportunities to put an undeserved gloss on the score line.  

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

St Ives vs Halifax in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Action from St Ives Town vs FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Louise Thompson

A mix up in the Ives defence allowed substitute Angelo Cappello to double the lead on 84 minutes, and fellow substitute Mani Dieseruvwe powered home a header to kill off the brave hosts in added time. 

St Ives Town: Goff, Lewis, Herd, Richens (C) (Shariff 85), Jordan Williams, Milne, Kaziboni (Baker 58), Cowling, Edwards, Dylan Williams, Andoh (Johnston, 85). Unused subs: Sandiford, Sheriff, Hottor, Saka. 

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Golden, Senior (C), Debrah, Arthur, Hunter, Spence, Gilmour (Cappello 59), Harker (Dieseruvwe, 63), Slew, Cooke. Unused subs: Scott, Summerfield, Alli, Minihan, Stott. 

Goals: Halifax - Cooke 15, Cappello 84, Dieseruvwe 90+2. 

Cautions: St Ives:  Dylan Williams (38). Halifax: Senior (36), Spence (71). 

Sponsors Man of the Match:  Myles Cowling. 

Attendance: 820. 

Non-League Football
St Ives News

