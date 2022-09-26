St Ives Town on the attack against Redditch United (September 24) ahead of their FA Cup qualifying tie this week. - Credit: Louise Thompson.

History beckons for St Ives Town on Saturday (October 1) as they seek a place in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round for the first time.

Standing in their way are Chasetown who play a league lower than the Ives and will be the visitors to the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road for the eagerly anticipated third qualifying round encounter.

St Ives have progressed to this stage of the competition courtesy of victories against Barking and Canvey Island.

The only other time that the Ives have reached the third qualifying round was in 2018 when they lost 3-0 to York City.

A win for St Ives would mean a first FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round appearance in their 20th campaign.

Their visitors on Saturday have a decent cup pedigree and back in the 2007/08 season, when they were a Southern League Division One Midlands side, they lost to eventual finalists Cardiff City in a third-round tie.

In doing so, they became the lowest-ever ranked club to reach as far as the third round proper.

Whilst they may be a league lower, Chasetown secured an excellent victory at National League North AFC Telford United in the last round.

St Ives Town recently fell to a 1-2 home defeat against Redditch United, making it two successive home league defeats in a row, however, they have a chance to quickly get back on track with an away fixture against Hitchin Town this evening (September 26).

St Ives have made a great start to their league season and will be heading into the game with key players Michael Richens and Greg Kaziboni returning from injury.

Meanwhile, strikers Jonny Edwards and Nabil Shariff look set to lead the line as the Ives go for a victory that would put them just 90 minutes away from a place in the first round proper.

The club is asking local football fans to come out and support the team as they bid to make history.

Kick-off at the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road Stadium is at 3:00pm.

Admission prices are:

Adults: £11; Concessions (Over 65) – £8; Military Discount (with ID Card) – £5; Students (With ID Card) – £5; U16s to 12 – £2; U12s – free (accompanied by an adult).