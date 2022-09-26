Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Ives Town hoping to make FA Cup history

Logo Icon

Andrew Dunn

Published: 5:35 PM September 26, 2022
St Ives Town on the attack against Redditch United (September 24) ahead of their FA Cup qualifying tie this week.

St Ives Town on the attack against Redditch United (September 24) ahead of their FA Cup qualifying tie this week. - Credit: Louise Thompson.

History beckons for St Ives Town on Saturday (October 1) as they seek a place in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round for the first time.

Standing in their way are Chasetown who play a league lower than the Ives and will be the visitors to the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road for the eagerly anticipated third qualifying round encounter.

St Ives have progressed to this stage of the competition courtesy of victories against Barking and Canvey Island.

The only other time that the Ives have reached the third qualifying round was in 2018 when they lost 3-0 to York City.

A win for St Ives would mean a first FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round appearance in their 20th campaign.

Their visitors on Saturday have a decent cup pedigree and back in the 2007/08 season, when they were a Southern League Division One Midlands side, they lost to eventual finalists Cardiff City in a third-round tie.

In doing so, they became the lowest-ever ranked club to reach as far as the third round proper.

Most Read

  1. 1 Several shops caught out by police cadets after 'underage' visits
  2. 2 People considering moving home due to Stagecoach bus cuts
  3. 3 Two arrested after suspected caravan arson in town
  1. 4 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
  2. 5 Plans for children’s care home in village to be voted on
  3. 6 Discover the traffic and travel updates for September 26
  4. 7 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
  5. 8 Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash
  6. 9 Richard Osman returns with his new book The Bullet That Missed
  7. 10 Huntingdon man Dylan Healy released by Russian forces

Whilst they may be a league lower, Chasetown secured an excellent victory at National League North AFC Telford United in the last round.

St Ives Town recently fell to a 1-2 home defeat against Redditch United, making it two successive home league defeats in a row, however, they have a chance to quickly get back on track with an away fixture against Hitchin Town this evening (September 26).

St Ives have made a great start to their league season and will be heading into the game with key players Michael Richens and Greg Kaziboni returning from injury.

Meanwhile, strikers Jonny Edwards and Nabil Shariff look set to lead the line as the Ives go for a victory that would put them just 90 minutes away from a place in the first round proper.

The club is asking local football fans to come out and support the team as they bid to make history.

Kick-off at the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road Stadium is at 3:00pm.

Admission prices are:

Adults: £11; Concessions (Over 65) – £8; Military Discount (with ID Card) – £5; Students (With ID Card) – £5; U16s to 12 – £2; U12s – free (accompanied by an adult).

Football
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A new solar farm is proposed to be built on farm land around an existing solar farm near Hail Weston in Cambridgeshire.

Huntingdonshire District Council

New solar farm could power thousands of homes for the next 40 years

Hannah Brown

person
Fire crews tackle the large fire this morning in Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire

Alexander Gilham

person
Cllr Sarah Conboy, Executive Leader of HDC, encourages the public to join focus groups and discuss the district's future

Huntingdonshire District Council

Huntingdonshire District Council leader responds to axing of bus services

Alexander Gilham

person
St Neots Man Cave is opening on October 9 in the Steve van de Kerkhove Building.

New community space for men opening in town next month

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon