St Ives Town down Diamonds for Bank Holiday bragging rights

Second-half goals from Tyrone Baker, Ed Hottor and leading scorer Jonny Edwards ensured St Ives maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 3-1 victory over AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

All of the early pressure came from the hosts and it took a brilliant diving save from visiting keeper Dean Snedker to prevent Jordan Williams putting Ives in front after only 53 seconds as he got on the end of a Johnny Herd long throw by the near post.

Another save from Snedker denied Edwards from close range in 17th minute with the resulting corner flicked just wide by Williams, in front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd of 423.

With Greg Kaziboni rested it was Enoch Andoh causing problems for the visitors on the right and he came within inches of grabbing the opener in 23rd minute.

Having gone close on so many occasions Ives were perhaps a little fortunate not to fall behind four minutes later as they were almost caught on the break.

Jenson Cooper got the better of debutant right-back Kane Williams to get clear and steer the ball home only for the goal to be chalked off as the assistant on the near side adjudged the Diamonds striker had fouled the Ives man.

The hosts came out for the second with their tails up and the wind behind them and Baker beat Snedker low to his right in 56th minute.

Diamonds then enjoyed their only spell on top and ex-Ives man Eniola Agemoh-Davies levelled with a powerful left-footed drive 10 minutes later.

But Ives were not to be denied and stepped things up once again with Hottor rifling home from the edge of the box after he had been picked out in space by overlapping full back Herd.

The icing on the cake six minutes from time came in unusual style for Ives as Diamonds centre-back Evan Empochontsif made a mess of a long punt from keeper James Goff and Edwards did the rest.

The Southern League Premier Central win was just what the doctor ordered after Ives had come out on the wrong end of a crazy game at Mickleover on Saturday.

They were twice in front thanks to a brace from Edwards but ended up losing 3-2 to ill-disciplined hosts who were reduced to nine men before half time.

Ives now turn their attention to the FA Cup and a first qualifying round tie with step five club Barking on Saturday.