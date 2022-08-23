St Ives bounce back to conquer Kings Langley

St Ives Town bounced back from defeat at Needham Market to beat previously unbeaten Kings Langley 2-0 in impressive style.

It was clear from very early on that this was going to be a very different game but it took until the 11th minute before the first real effort on goal as Greg Kaziboni crossed to the near post where Jonny Edwards powered a header wide.

Ives continued to dominate possession but struggled to find a way through the Kings back five, although Edwards and Kaziboni combined on 25 minutes, before Dylan Williams saw his powerful strike deflected and kept out by an acrobatic reaction save from keeper Alfie Marriott.

There were claims for a penalty five minutes later as Edwards just beat keeper Marriott to a curling cross from the left by Johnny Herd and headed wide as he was clattered by the keeper.

And as the half wore on half chances continued to come and go for Ives as centre-back Jordan Williams got on the end of Herd's long throw in 34th minute but failed to hit the target with his header.

James Goff’s first real save came on 40 minutes as Cain Keller was fed by Alex Lafleur at the end of a quick break and hit his effort well from just outside the box but the Ives keeper got down smartly to his left to save.

Kings made changes at the break, going to a flat back four to allow an extra body in midfield but the ploy did not really work as Ives continued to run the show, with Richens and Myles Cowling even more dominan.

Edwards was millimetres away on 48 minutes when a shot was deflected to him, sliding in at the back post, but he only made minimal contact as the ball rolled past the post.

Ives continued to press and the all-action Andoh robbed James Kaloczi and fed Richens, who found Kaziboni but the winger’s teasing cross was a little too close to Marriott.

Left-back Lafleur was at the heart of a sporadic raid from Kings in 58th minute but his cross was headed wide by Toiny-Pendred.

After that escape the hosts began to build up a head of steam and Kaziboni almost found a way through on the hour but his effort from just outside the box was blocked by Jorell Johnson and Lafleur.

Two corners quickly followed and Kaziboni delivered the second deep beyond the far post, Callum Milne headed it back into the box and Williams flicked it on to unmarked Edwards but he failed to get his header on target.

Edwards only had to wait about 90 seconds before making amends as Herd delivered another towering long throw in from the right and it dropped for him to slam home past the unsighted Marriott.

The goalscorer was replaced by Nabil Shariff before the restart and man of the match Cowling set up the next opportunity on 78 minutes as he burst through and fed the substitute, whose rising drive from the edge of the box was palmed away spectacularly by the diving Marriott.

Patient build-up play by the hosts allowed Kaziboni to sew up the game four minutes from time as a move involving at least a dozen passes ended with Richens feeding substitute Tyrone Baker on the right to beat Lafleur and pull the ball back for Kaziboni to gleefully sidefoot home at the far post.

Kings went close in added time when a ball from the left was met at the near post by Keller who knocked it into the side netting.

Ives can now look forward to their Bank Holiday weekend fixtures as a trip to Derbyshire to face new boys Mickleover is quickly followed by a mouthwatering Monday afternoon visit from old rivals the Diamonds.

St Ives: Goff, Saka, Herd, Richens, J. Williams, Milne, Kaziboni, Cowling, Edwards (Shariff 64), D. Williams (Hottor 84), Andoh (Baker 77), Unused subs: Sheriff, Osei-Bonsu.