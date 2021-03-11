St Ives Town hoping for big name to help christen new pitch

Published: 6:45 AM March 11, 2021

St Ives Town are hoping to attract a big name to christen their new 3G pitch. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC

St Ives Town are already eyeing up which big name they can get to help christen their new 3G pitch.

Work is scheduled to begin on the new surface at Westwood Road within the next week with chairman Gary Clarke excited by the benefits it will bring to the Southern League club.

But the curtailing of the season has ironically given the progressive club, who have come through the pandemic relatively unscathed, time to finish the works and make their plans.

"We’re quite a stringent club in the first place," admitted Clarke. "We have no real serious debts and the various grants out there have helped pay for our normal utility bills.

"From a club side everything is fine, it is just we are all bored and want to play some football.

"They expect to finish the pitch on May 31 so it will be ready for pre-season which is fantastic for us as it will get players used to the surface.

"We can start thinking about who we can get for an opening game in a pre-season friendly.

"In the past teams have been reluctant to come to St Ives because of the notoriously unpredictable pitch."