Match Report

Southern League Premier Division Central

Stourbridge

1

Jason Cowley 44

St Ives Town

3

Josh Flanagan 62, Ed Hottor 67, Liam Cross 72

Cobblers pair help St Ives Town to comeback victory at Stourbridge

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:02 PM August 22, 2021   
Ed Hottor (tackling) was among the scorers for St Ives Town in their win at Stourbridge.

Ed Hottor (tackling) was among the scorers for St Ives Town in their win at Stourbridge. - Credit: JAMES RICHARDSON

St Ives Town produced a superb comeback but their win over Stourbridge could and should have been by a bigger margin.

They were unlucky to go into the break a goal down but three goals in an 10-minute spell midway through the second half ensured the three points and moved them up to fourth in the early Southern League Premier Division central table.

Ives' on-loan Northampton Town duo, Josh Flanagan and Liam Cross, helped themselves to the first and third goals while Ed Hottor bagged the second.

The Cobblers pair worked in tandem up and down the right side and most of the early pressure came from the visitors.

Luke Fairlamb had the best of the efforts, sending a powerful drive just beyond the post, before Samir Nabi should have scored on 16 minutes, rolling the ball beyond the keeper but on the same side of the upright as Fairlamb.

Stourbridge did have the odd foray forward, Brett Solkhon and keeper Paul White denying the chances that followed, but it was still a surprise when the hosts scored.

A free-kick delivered into the Ives box by James McQuilkin found Jason Cowley in front of his marker and the looping header left white stranded.

And buoyed by their goal, Stourbridge started the second period the brighter, Ethan Moran wasting a good opportunity by firing over the top from inside the penalty area.

But Ives slowly reasserted their control and after a Fairlamb effort was cleared off the line, they hit their purple patch.

They got the equaliser on 62 minutes, Dylan Williams finding Flanagan on a gallop forward and after entering the box, he finished with composure across the face of goal.

Five minutes later Ives were in front. Solkhon and Fairlamb were involved in the ball getting to Hottor on the edge of the box, scoring at the second attempt.

Number three saw them Northampton men both involved, Flanagan's shot parried and Cross firing in the rebound.

There were other chances and only the one scare coming in stoppage time at the end of the game although the home side's cause wasn't helped by an injury to Kieran Morris who had to limp off after all three substitutes had been used.

Football
St Ives News

