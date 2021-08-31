Injury problems hit hard as depleted St Ives fall to defeat at Biggleswade Town

Published: 9:44 AM August 31, 2021

St Ives Town fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Biggleswade Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC

Injury problems finally caught up with St Ives Town as they fell to a second defeat of the bank holiday weekend at Biggleswade Town - losing 3-2 to an unfortunate own-goal.

With Brett Solkhon and Luke Fairlamb joining the long list of injured players for the Ives after the defeat to Stratford Town on Saturday and Robbie Parker not being risked for a second game in three days so quickly after his first 90 in almost a year, manager Ricky Marheineke found himself needing to make some late signings to field a competitive side.

The two brought in the familiar figure of centre back Sam Cartwright and ex-Cambridge United midfielder David Bridges and both started the contest at Langford Road.

Perhaps unsurprisingly it took a few minutes for Ives to settle into the game but by that time they were a goal down, Lewis Clayton getting on the end of a long throw-in from Kane Ferrell to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

However, the match soon swung the way of the visitors and after a storming run from full-back Eniola Agemoh-Davies levelled things up on 14 minutes, Ives took the lead 12 minutes later.

Nabil Shariff won the ball on the edge of the centre circle and it ran loose to Liam Cross who instantly set off at pace on a diagonal run through the centre of a struggling Waders back-line.

He drifted past past two defenders before outpacing Stevan Shaw into the box and firing a left-footed effort across the diving Jake Alley and into the far corner.

But the lead was short lived as only four minutes later the hosts restored parity with a flowing move down the left well finished by Jemale Mckenzie.

And the game continued in the same fashion, the pair going at it like heavyweight boxers.

Bridges could have marked his debut with a goal but put his free header from eight yards off target an it proved costly as the Waders grabbed what turned out to be the winner in bizarre circumstances.

A poor punch by Paul White from a corner was played back into the box. Dylan Williams was on hand to fire it off the line but his attempted clearance cannoned off his own goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Shariff hit the post as Ives pushed for another equaliser and Ben Seymour-Shove fired an effort from a tight angle across the face of goal.





They continued to press well into stoppage time but with no joy, Ryan Robbins screwing wide from 10 yards and Parker heading inches over.

St Ives Town: White, Agemoh-Davies, Flanagan, Hottor, Milne, Cartwright, Cross, Bridges (Parker 52), Shariff (Robbins 84), Williams, Seymour-Shove (Snelus 79).

