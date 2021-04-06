St Ives Town looking to appoint sports therapist to deal with all players at the club
- Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC
Work on converting the Westwood Road pitch from turf to an artificial 3G pitch has begun in earnest but St Ives Town are also looking to boost their ranks off the field too.
They are looking to recruit a sports therapist following the departure of previous incumbent in the role, Jess Guthrie.
The successful applicant would work not only with the Southern League Premier Division Central first-team but also the ladies squad, currently plying their trade in the Eastern Region Premier Division, and the academy players.
More details of the role will be provided on request by emailing club secretary Marina Howlett on sitfcsecretary@aol.com
The new surface at Ives is expected to be finished in June, ahead of the planned pre-season.
The Southern League have already said that the 2021-22 season will start on August 14, "for all four divisions".
The Isthmian League and Northern Premier League, their two equivalent step three and four leagues, will also begin on the same date while Ives' entrance into the FA Cup is expected to take place after this in the first round qualifying.
