Delight for St Ives Town as work on new state of the art pitch is set to start

Published: 9:13 AM February 25, 2021

Westwood Road, home of St Ives Town Football Club, is set for a makeover and new artificial pitch. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC

Their season may just have been "curtailed" but St Ives Town still have something to celebrate.

Work on a new "state of the art" artificial pitch at Westwood Road is scheduled to begin on March 22 and is expected to last 10 weeks.

It will see a surface laid that the club hope will benefit not just themselves but the whole of the St Ives community as well.

Chairman Gary Clarke said: "We are delighted to announce that contracts have been signed for the installation of a state of the art 3G pitch at Westwood Road, suitable for elite football and certified to FIFA Quality Pro accreditations.

""This exciting scheme will contribute significantly to the development of sport and community activity in St Ives by facilitating a range of year-round activities unaffected by the weather.

"The first-class playing surface will help to grow and develop grassroots football and improve the health and physical activity of residents in the town and surrounding villages.

"We are grateful to have had the full support of Huntingdonshire FA and Huntingdon District Council."

The project, which meets various sporting code regulations, has been self-funded and helped by a grant for new LED floodlights, pitch perimeter fencing and equipment from the Football Stadium Improvement Fund and support from Mick George Ltd.