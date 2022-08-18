St Ives Town confirm enhanced deal with Cambridge Sensotec Ltd

St Ives Town FC have confirmed an enhanced renewal of their great partnership deal with Cambridge Sensotec Ltd and their Dynascan division as first-team home kit sponsor.

Both companies will become sponsors for all first-team players on a block basis for the 2022-23 season.

And club commercial director Mark Taylor said: "We have had Cambridge Sensotec as a great partner/supporter for many years now and with all the current very challenging economic and financial issues/worries everyone is having to face, it is brilliant news.

"They are able to both carry on providing the critical foundations for the club to continue to operate in its current structure but also to expand their invaluable support."

Mark Swetnam, Cambridge Sensotec’s Manging Director, added: "Once again we are pleased to renew our sponsorship with St Ives Town at an enhanced level. It is important we grow the relationship as Sensotec grows as a business.

"As we enter our fifth consecutive year as first-team shirt sponsors, we look forward to another great season after finishing the last one on the front foot and climbing into the mid-table.

"The players have now settled into playing at the new ground on the 3G pitch and the team has responded well during pre-season friendlies. The standard of the football played now is way better than when I first started following the club and it is a joy to see how both the club and the players have transformed themselves over recent seasons.

"I want to thank chairman Gary Clarke and his board of directors for overseeing this amazing progress in the club and look forward to another uninterrupted season this year.

"We are lucky to have retained many quality players and I know Ricky (Marheineke) and his new support team have already been busy in the transfer market and the new signings certainly made their mark at our first away game of the season, beating Bromsgrove 2-1 after going behind in the first half.

"Let’s hope we get more great results like this again and again. As always, we would like to wish Ricky and his squad all the very best for the season and look forward to seeing everyone old and new at the ground soon. Up the Ives!"