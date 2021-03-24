St Ives Town hoping for financial windfall to aid building plans

Published: 1:52 PM March 24, 2021

St Ives Town are hoping to be one of the two winners of a big prize from Buildbase. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC

St Ives Town are bidding to be one of the two clubs awarded a huge pot of money for ground improvements.

The Southern League Premier Division Central side has entered the national competition to win £25,000 worth of building materials to improve their facilities.

The competition is being run by Buildbase, who sponsor both the FA Trophy and FA Vase, and judges are looking for clubs that have gone above and beyond to support their community through the pandemic, as well as feasible renovation projects.

Ives are already in the process of laying an artificial pitch at their Westwood Road home, providing a use for the whole community, and their next project is to renovate the clubhouse.

This includes building a new block with toilet, cloakroom and catering facilities as well as a separate office.

Fans can support their application through the club voting web page with the club with the most votes earning automatic entry to the final shortlisted six.

Buildbase managing director Paul Roche said: “Over the last year we have heard so many heart-warming stories about clubs who have gone the extra mile to help their community.

"We decided this is something to be celebrated and rewarded so this year we will not only be supporting clubs in dire need of renovation, but also those who have made a real difference to the people in their area.”