St Ives Town announce affiliate partnership with Championship Peterborough United

Published: 9:50 AM June 4, 2021

St Ives Town will not only step out onto a new artificial playing surface at Westwood Road next season but they will now be supported by newly-promoted Peterborough United as well.

The Southern League Premier Division Central club have agreed terms on an affiliate-partnership that the Posh believe "will have positive benefits for both clubs, providing opportunities for players and staff members through integration with our network of highly qualified coaches and our sport science team".

Peterborough, who will play in the Championship next season after earning promotion this year, already have similar deals with Netherton United, Kings Lynn Elite, Peterborough Blues, Nene Valley, Club GK, FC Polonia, AFC Stamford and Glinton and Northborough but the collaboration with the Ives offers opportunities at step three of the non-league pyramid.

Head of recruitment at London Road, Sam Gaughran, said: “We are really excited that St Ives Town have agreed to become a partner club for the 2021-2022 season.

"St Ives are a forward-thinking club that do great work in the community helping players develop and enjoy their football.

"We will be working closely with St Ives to help develop their players and coaches and building a long-lasting positive relationship.”

St Ives' youth development manager, Paul Everest, said: "This is something the club has spoken about for a while and really happy that is finally over the line.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Peterborough United to help develop our teams and coaches and this is important step to help develop our club.”

Part of the relationship will see the Posh's U23 side visit Westwood Road for a pre-season friendly on July 24 .

It fits in alongside eight other fixtures before the Southern League kicks off on August 14.

It all begins at Harborough Town on July 6 before a run of four home games, the last of which is the one against Peterborough.

Wisbech Town, Bedford Town and Barton Rovers are the others.

Ives then hit the road with a trip to Hemel Hempstead Town on July 27 before visiting near neighbours St Neots Town on July 31.

One final home game with Soham Town Rangers takes place on August 3 while the campaign completes four days later with a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Stafford Rangers.





St Ives Town pre-season schedule 2021

Jul 6 - Harborough Town (a) 7.45pm

Jul 13 - Wisbech Town (h) 7.45pm

Jul 17 - Bedford Town (h) 3pm

Jul 20 - Barton Rovers (h) 7.45pm

Jul 24 - Peterborough United U23 (h) 3pm

Jul 27 - Hemel Hempstead Town (a) 7.45pm

Jul 31 - St Neots Town (a) 3pm

Aug 3 - Soham Town Rangers (h) 7.45pm

Aug 7 - Stafford Rangers (a) 3pm