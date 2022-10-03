St Ives Town make history with win in FA Cup

Enoch Andoh wheels away after putting St Ives Town 2-1 up against Chasetown in the FA Cup - Credit: Louise Thompson/St Ives Town

St Ives Town made history as a 3-1 win over Chasetown saw them through to the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in their 135-year history.

And they will now welcome FC Halifax Town on the weekend of October 14-16 as they bid to join Football League clubs in the first round proper.

Chasetown had played Cardiff City in the third round proper 15 years ago, but the hosts got off to the perfect start as leading scorer Jonny Edwards converted Myles Cowling’s low cross to put them in front inside 20 seconds.

The Scholars were not going to lie down and slowly worked their way back into the tie, winning a succession of corners and scoring from the sixth of them on 18 minutes as Joey Butlin found space at the near post to power home Kris Taylor’s inswinger from the left.

Chasetown continued to press for most of the rest of the first half but Ives, well marshalled by Jordan Williams, held firm to limit them to half chances.

Keeper James Goff was smartly off his line to deny Mitch Botfield on 21 minutes and Callum Milne did just enough to deflect another Butlin header wide 12 minutes later.

An unexpected shower at the start of the second half did not prevent Ives from coming out and going for their opponents, with man of the match Enoch Andoh giving Oli Hayward nightmares as he constantly got past the full back on the left.

Andoh teed up a chance for Dylan Williams four minutes after the restart and the midfielder was unlucky to see his effort from 20 yards clip the crossbar.

But only 60 seconds later the hosts were back in front with a deserved goal for Andoh who was fed through by Edwards and beat Curtis Pond emphatically from just inside the box.

The anticipated response from the visitors did not really come as Ives continued to work hard to frustrate their opponents.

Johnny Herd ensured there was no late nerves as he fired low past keeper Pond from just outside the box in added time.

Wild celebrations followed, which were repeated six minutes later when the final whistle blew.

*St Ives Town's ladies matched the achievements of their male counterparts by beating Newmarket Town to progress to the third qualifying round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

Their 4-1 win came thanks to a well-taken hat-trick from Annie Posnett, with the other from Hannah Seymour-Shove before a late consolation from Liv Beadley.