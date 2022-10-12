FA Cup fever hits St Ives Town for historic clash against FC Halifax Town

St Ives Town beat Chasetown in the last round of the FA Cup - Credit: Louise Thompson

All roads lead to the Quattro-Tech Westwood Road stadium on Saturday as St Ives Town compete in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The historic cup tie sees the Ives welcome FC Halifax Town as they bid to book a place in the first round proper and earn a potential clash against a team from the Football League.

It will not be easy against a National League side from two steps above St Ives, but as has been seen on countless occasions before, the FA Cup has a history of springing surprises.

The visitors are now known as FC Halifax after the original Halifax Town ceased to exist in 2008.

Halifax Town were a Football League side until the early 2000s before getting relegated to non-league and The Shaymen have made a stuttering start to their current league campaign having won three of the opening 13 matches.

Such is the history of the opponents, the match is receiving plenty of attention with a real buzz around the club as cup fever grips the town.

The Ives have already knocked out Barking, Canvey Island and Chasetown en route to this stage of the competition to set up the match on Saturday and with the team making headlines on the pitch, there is also a big effort off it with more volunteers and matchday stewards being recruited for the match on Saturday where the attendance is expected to hit four figures.

Manager Ricky Marheineke has fitness doubts over right-back Kane Lewis and striker Jonny Edwards who, if fit to play, will come up against a team for who he made 33 appearances in 2018-19.

As with the last round, the Ives are appealing for the local community to come out and support the team.

The match is not all-ticket and is pay on the day at the turnstiles, with supporters advised to arrive early to avoid queuing. Season tickets are not valid for cup ties.

Kick-off is at 3pm, with admission prices set at Adults £11, Concessions (Over 65) £8, Military Discount (with ID Card) £5, Students (With ID Card) £5, under-12 to under-16 £2, under-12s free if accompanied by an adult.