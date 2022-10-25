St Ives Town on the attack during their Southern League Premier Central league match against Basford United. - Credit: Louise Thompson

A brace from Jonny Edwards including a late equaliser from the penalty spot helped St Ives earn a 2-2 draw at home to Basford United.

The Lions had come with a game plan that Ives supporters of old would have recognised very well; a goalkeeper with a massive boot on him and a powerful centre-forward.

It looked like this route one tactic with others picking up the pieces from knockdowns by the powerful target man Gregg Smith was going to get them maximum reward.

That was until two minutes from time when right back Owen Betts inexplicably grabbed a loose ball deep inside his own box.

The defender was probably hoping to be awarded a free kick as he felt that he had been nudged in the air by Edwards.

Still, referee Gary Connell was in the perfect position to see, and his verdict was that the unfortunate Betts had not only conceded a penalty but also earned himself a red card for denying the striker a shot on goal.

Edwards kept his composure to beat keeper Kieran Preston from the spot to earn Ives a deserved point.

It was that man Edwards who had put the Ives in front in the closing stages of a first half where the hosts were generally on top without looking like finding a route through the visitors' rugged back line.

Edwards changed that as he stabbed home Enoch Andoh’s low cross just 90 seconds before the break.

Ives had generally dealt well with the Lions' direct style, always with enough players around to pick up balls as they bounced off Smith or others jumping with him.

But they switched off for just a brief period midway through the second half, and it was long enough for the game to be turned on its head.

Two goals came in three minutes, both from the classic Lions tactic with long balls from the boot of keeper Kieran Preston coming off Smith.

Courey Grantham picked up the first and fed in Matt Thornhill, who slotted home.

Only moments later, substitute Tyreace Palmer slammed home the second as the ball fell to him just outside the box.

The hosts responded well, piling on the pressure for the last 10 minutes to earn the least they deserved thanks to Betts' momentary aberration and Edwards' cool head.