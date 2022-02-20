Rain washes out fixture list as St Ives Town announce new sponsorship for Westwood Road

St Ives Town's Westwood Road home has a new sponsor thanks to Quattro-Tech. - Credit: ST IVES TOWN FC

Rain rather than wind played a major role in decimating the non-league football fixture list on Saturday.

St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Eynesbury Rovers, Godmanchester Rovers and Huntingdon Town all had their matches postponed with only a handful of matches surviving in the Cambs County League.

Of the ones that did Eaton Socon enjoyed a 3-1 win over Gamlingay United in the Premier Division where there was also a 4-1 success for Hemingfords United against Fulbourn Institute.

Had St Ives' game against Hednesford Town been played at Westwood Road then the artificial surface would have meant it would have gone ahead.

And Ives' home base now has a new sponsor after support from Quattro-Tech Ltd.

The Ives-based automotive business have taken up the naming rights for the ground, continuing an already successful partnership with the club.

The deal will run until the summer of 2024 and they will continue to provide their services at discounted rates to all club sponsors and season ticket holders.

Ives' commercial director Mark Taylor said: "It is brilliant news for the club to have not only the continued backing of such a successful and well thought of local business but on such an enhanced basis.

"This really helps to underpin the continued growth and progression of the club."

Quattro-Tech director Justin Reason added: "Supporting local organisations is key for Quattro-Tech to give something back to the community who have supported our business over many years.

"New investment in the club has seen the development of the Westwood Road facilities, promoting the club to a daily useable sports venue for the town in addition to providing a quality surface for all local football clubs to use, not just the St Ives teams."