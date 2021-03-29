Still waters run deep as anglers turn their attention away from rivers

Published: 6:45 PM March 29, 2021

Coarse river fishing may be off limits until June but anglers across the region have turned their attention to still waters with plenty of success.

Gareth Brown fished his local club water and bagged some carp that hit double figures in weight on a day session using the Sticky Baits Krill.

Harry Stirling meanwhile also got out for a few hours after a few weeks away and landed some very-welcome Mirror Carp.

Harry Green landed his first fish of the year at Earith Carp Lakes. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Harry Green landed his first fish of the year from Earith Carp Lakes, Sticky Baits Mulbz pop ups proving reliable for him yet again. while Martyn Lowe needed to move swims three times before getting in on the action with a nice Common Carp.

Mickey Bartlett, owner of St Ives Tackle Shop, said: "Location is certainly key when the Carp are waking up after a long cold winter.

"Night fishing is also now finally allowed again under the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions and will see many more happy anglers returning to the banks for some peace and quiet."

The shop is still closed for browsing though but their click and collect service remains active with fresh stocks of maggots, worms, casters and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Up in St Neots the St Neots Fish Preservation and Angling Society are currently managing the clearing and enhancement of the riverside backwaters.

A spokesman said: "We have secured grant monies from the Environment Agency, Huntingdon District Council and and St Neots Town Council to the sum of £25,000 and the club are donating £2,000 of its own to the project.

"The back waters have been unfishable and an eye sore for over 30 years. The project will take about another couple of weeks and then we will be arranging the installation of platforms."