Anglers get out and about plenty over the Christmas break with lots of success
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
Many anglers have taken advantage of the Christmas break to get some extra fishing done - and some with great success.
Harry Green had a lovely Christmas Eve brace of Carp from his syndicate at Earith, landing a Common and a cracking Mirror, both caught on Sticky Baits Mulbz pop ups over the St Ives Tackle Shop special pellet mix.
Gee Brown also got out over the festive period, landing a Fully Scaled Mirror Carp from his local club water in Sawtry.
His Sticky Baits Krill cork ball pop up once again did the business for him.
St Ives Tackle Shop owner Adam Bartlett also dusted off the Pike rods to go fishing with his brother Mickey and whilst float fishing a Bluey dead bait close in on a Fenland drain, he landed a lovely 15lb 10oz Pike in freezing temperatures.
Mickey has also been out on the drains catching some good doubles up to 13lb 10oz, also on float fished Blueys or Herring dead baits.
The St Ives Tackle Shop is now closed to customers wanting to browse following the latest government guidelines but they are still offering a click and collect service, including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.
If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to call the shop's staff on 01480 468196.
Alternatively check out their website www.stivestackle.co.uk