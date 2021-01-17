Floods and ice make life difficult but anglers find a way to still go fishing

Published: 12:13 PM January 17, 2021

Extreme weather has made life difficult for anglers across Cambridgeshire and the Fens but that hasn't stopped some recorded good catches.

Flooding and cold spells freezing some lakes over has been the main causes of problems but Mike Bartlett, owner of St Ives Tackle Shop, has been going piking on the Fenland drains and landed a few to just over 10lb.

Float fishing dead baits tight to the Norfolk reeds seem to produce the most bites for him.

He has also been out fishing on the local gravel pits with some success in between all the flooding.

After moving swims a few times, he finally struck the jackpot with a lovely 23lb 10oz Pike which fell to a Legered Bluey tail section this time.

He said: "It just goes to show that no matter how cold the weather is, its still worth getting out there and having a go."

The Houghton Hill based-tackle shop is currently closed to browsing once again because of the latest government restrictions, but they are still offering a click and collect service, including a fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

If you would like any information on the fishing available in the area, then call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk