Paul Marriott was rewarded for his trip to a Fenland river with a two pound 12 ounce Perch.

The weather has settled nicely too and it has rewarded those hardy souls with some great catches.

Neil Owczarkowski managed a few hours on the River Ouse legering with Dynamite Source paste, resulting in some decent-sized Chub.

Paul Marriot ventured out to a fenland river again armed with a bucket of Lobworms and some small live baits and was soon rewarded with Perch up to two pound 12 ounces and a couple of bonus Jack Pike.

He also caught some Zander up to 5lb 13oz after dark on legered Roach dead baits.

Mickey Bartlett, owner of the St Ives Tackle Shop, has also been enjoying some good sport out in the Fens using float fished Sardines.

He landed some hard fighting Pike where fishing on the near margin and moving swims every half hour proved very effective.

For further information on the fishing available in the area, call St Ives Tackle Shop on 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

The shop is currently closed to visitors but are operating online sales and a click and collect service, including fresh maggots, worms, casters and frozen dead baits for Pike.

One of the latest competitions in St Neots, held prior to the restrictions on the River Great Ouse at Regatta Meadow, was the Regatta Shield.

It was won by Carole Brown with a total weight of 13lbs 8oz.

Steve Waller was second with Dave Hennessy and Mark Dickerson third and fourth.