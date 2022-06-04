Big fish and little fish all biting for anglers across Cambridgeshire

Plenty of anglers have been getting out and about with good catches all round.

After a cancelled sea fishing trip, Gareth Brown returned to his local water in Sawtry, landing three fish up to 32lb.

Sticky Baits Krill working well for Gareth on this occasion.

Perseverance and hard work has finally paid off for Martyn Lowe on his syndicate lake, with him landing his target fish in the shape of a 46lb 12oz Mirror Carp.

Mike Bartlett spent a warm afternoon on his local club water, and was rewarded with an 18lb Common Carp.

A single 12mm Tutti Frutti pop up fished close to a weed bed was what worked for him.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then pop in and speak to one of the staff members at St Ives Tackle Shop in Houghton Hill.

Alternatively call 01480 468196 or go to the shop's website at www.stivestackle.co.uk