Change in weather but no change in luck for Cambs anglers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:08 PM April 10, 2022
Andy Mendy shows off his 31lb 8oz Linear Carp.

Andy Mendy shows off his 31lb 8oz Linear Carp. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Even though the weather took a turn for the worse and plunged us back into winter like conditions it wasn’t enough to stop anglers getting out and catching a few fish.

Iain Cockcroft had his first adventure to a new syndicate and was rewarded with a lovely Common Carp, a solid PVA bag with a Manilla pop up hook bait doing the business.

Andy Mendy had a great trip to his syndicate in Earith landing a Linear of 31lb 8oz and a fat Mirror of 31lb 4oz. Using Sticky Baits Signature Squid pop ups over Krill crumb and particle worked extremely well.

Kev McLean had a busy day session on a club lake with Stickybaits Krill over a scattering of boilies helping him to six carp to around 20lb.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett said: "Hopefully with Easter coming up we will see even more happy anglers showing their catches off in the warmer weather."

For more information on the fishing in the area, either call into the shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

