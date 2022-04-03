Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Warm weather brings the Carp out in droves

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:58 AM April 3, 2022
Paul Fitzjohn with his 30lb Mirror Carp.

Paul Fitzjohn with his 30lb Mirror Carp. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The warm weather has certainly made the Carp come on the feed all over Cambridgeshire the past couple of weeks.

St. Ives Tackle Shop's Paul Fitzjohn fished an overnight session on his syndicate water and was rewarded with a brace of 30lb Mirrors falling within 30 minutes of each other.

Nashbait Citruz 15mm Pink pop ups fished over a bed of St Ives Tackle Hemp and Maize were enough to do the trick for him.

Paul Marriot had his first session of the year on his local club water and it turned into an absolute belting session. A 28lb Mirror and a 16lb common soon graced his net whilst using his favourite Krill wafters on an IQ D Rig.

It was a good week for anyone called Paul with Paul Sellens' visit to his local syndicate in Earith bringing Mirrors of 19, 23 and 24lb. A PCF snowman fished over the magic hemp and maize proving successful yet again.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then either pop into St Ives Tackle Shop or call them on 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

