The thrill of the hunt keeping anglers happy as fish keep biting in predator season

The consistently-changing weather is doing its best to disrupt predator season but fortunately for anglers, nobody has told the fish.

The season is now about halfway through but Simon Irvine has started the year well, landing his first Zander of 2022, using a Strike King Rubber worm fished Texas style on a fenland river proved very effective.

Harry Stirling finally managed a few hours fishing on a new water and was rewarded with a pristine Common Carp.

Gee Brown also got out for his first trip of the year on the River Great Ouse, braving the muddy Riverbanks in freezing conditions. His prize was a couple of Pike by fishing some little Roach in the margins.

Neil Owczarkowski has been fishing a local gravel pit early in the morning with dead baits and was soon rewarded with a couple of decent Pike including a double.

Despite the heavy frosts the Pike seem to be still willing to have a bit of a feed.

