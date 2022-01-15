News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

The thrill of the hunt keeping anglers happy as fish keep biting in predator season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:13 AM January 15, 2022
Neil Owczarkowski landed this double-figure Pike.

Neil Owczarkowski landed this double-figure Pike. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The consistently-changing weather is doing its best to disrupt predator season but fortunately for anglers, nobody has told the fish.

The season is now about halfway through but Simon Irvine has started the year well, landing his first Zander of 2022, using a Strike King Rubber worm fished Texas style on a fenland river proved very effective.

Harry Stirling finally managed a few hours fishing on a new water and was rewarded with a pristine Common Carp.

Gee Brown also got out for his first trip of the year on the River Great Ouse, braving the muddy Riverbanks in freezing conditions. His prize was a couple of Pike by fishing some little Roach in the margins.

Neil Owczarkowski has been fishing a local gravel pit early in the morning with dead baits and was soon rewarded with a couple of decent Pike including a double.

Despite the heavy frosts the Pike seem to be still willing to have a bit of a feed.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, either pop in to St Ives Tackle Shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives
  2. 2 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  3. 3 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  1. 4 BID's new Huntingdon town manager
  2. 5 St Neots man in court on drugs charges
  3. 6 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
  4. 7 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
  5. 8 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  6. 9 Court appearance for man and woman after cannabis factory discovered
  7. 10 Bid to store 40ft crane sections is rejected
Angling
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described

Cambs Live News

Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Raymond Baxter jailed for sexually abusing young girls more than 20 years ago

Cambridge Crown Court

Paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of girls 20 years ago

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Cambs Live News

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon