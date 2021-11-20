Mild weather tempt anglers out and fish to bite
Mickey Bartlett
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
Anglers across the region have been taking full advantage of the milder-than-normal November weather with some great catches.
Martyn Lowe made the most of a four-night session on his syndicate landing five Carp up to 37lb leaving him very happy indeed.
Paul Marriot had a trip out into the Fens to fish after dark for Zander. Using small Roach on a single hook trace he managed to land three fish before heading home to bed.
And finally, Simon Irvine squeezed in a quick half-hour lure-fishing session before work and was pleasantly surprised with a 3lb 5oz Perch.
A Strike King Worm fished on a Texas rig worked perfectly for him.
It seems that big Perch are fairly prolific in the local drains and rivers at the moment and well worth targeting.
If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in to St Ives Tackle Shop or call 01480 468196.
Alternatively go to the website at www.stivestackle.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1
- 2 Walk to support St Neots businessman after motor neurone diagnosis
- 3 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
- 4 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
- 5 Tribute to lorry driver with 'cheerful Northern smile'
- 6 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
- 7 Middlefield Primary Academy unveil peaceful play area
- 8 Former St John Ambulance volunteer dyes his hair and beard for charity
- 9 Delays on A1 after road collision on Black Cat Roundabout
- 10 Visiting restrictions reinstated at our hospitals