Mild weather tempt anglers out and fish to bite

Simon Irvine caught a 3lb 5oz Perch before heading off to work. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Anglers across the region have been taking full advantage of the milder-than-normal November weather with some great catches.

Martyn Lowe made the most of a four-night session on his syndicate landing five Carp up to 37lb leaving him very happy indeed.

Paul Marriot had a trip out into the Fens to fish after dark for Zander. Using small Roach on a single hook trace he managed to land three fish before heading home to bed.

And finally, Simon Irvine squeezed in a quick half-hour lure-fishing session before work and was pleasantly surprised with a 3lb 5oz Perch.

A Strike King Worm fished on a Texas rig worked perfectly for him.

It seems that big Perch are fairly prolific in the local drains and rivers at the moment and well worth targeting.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in to St Ives Tackle Shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to the website at www.stivestackle.co.uk