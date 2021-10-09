Cambridgeshire anglers taking advantage of lifting of travel restrictions

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021

The lifting of travel restrictions has tempted some anglers to head out to foreign lands in search of fish.

St Ives Tackle Shop team member Ivan Woodrow headed off to an exclusive venue in France for a great week’s fishing, landing several fish including an unusual 36lb Grass Carp.

Harry Green got just the one catch on an overnight guest session but it was a big 31lb Mirror Carp.

The shop has been extremely busy of late with autumn being arguably the best time of year to go fishing

Shop owner Mickey Bartlett said: "Many of our customers are now starting to fish for the pike on local waters and drains, as well as heading to the River Great Ouse for some quality mixed fishing.

"Our catch of the month entries continue to come in with some great captures during September.

"Some of the specimens caught include catfish to 41lb by Adam Cray and numerous carp to over 30lb coming to the net for several other worthy entries."

Details of how to enter are are at www.stivestackle.co.uk as is more information on the fishing in the area.

Alternatively call 01480 468196.