Carp feeding and anglers happy as Indian summer keeps them on the banks

Published: 11:02 AM September 25, 2021

The region's Indian summer has kept plenty of anglers visiting the bank with many having great catches.

Neil Owczarkowski tried out a new venue at Manor Farm Fishery on Damsel Lake and along with a friend, they bagged lots of fish into double figures, all caught on Sticky baits Krill.

Paul Marriot has been at it again catching Carp from his club water in Sawtry.

He lost his first two bites in the weeds but got there third time lucky with a 26lb Common, all falling for his usual presentation of a Sticky Baits Krill Wafter presented on an IQ D Rig.

Mickey Bartlett of St Ives Tackle Shop said: "Autumn is a great time of the year to be out Carp fishing as the cooler nights set in, the fish begin to feed harder.

"If you’ve not being out in a while, now is the time to get on the bank and have a go."

The shop itself is open six days a week and well stocked for all types of angling, including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, hemp, tares, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

