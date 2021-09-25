News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Carp feeding and anglers happy as Indian summer keeps them on the banks

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:02 AM September 25, 2021   
Paul Marriot landed some big Carp at Sawtry.

Paul Marriot landed some big Carp at Sawtry. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The region's Indian summer has kept plenty of anglers visiting the bank with many having great catches.

Neil Owczarkowski tried out a new venue at Manor Farm Fishery on Damsel Lake and along with a friend, they bagged lots of fish into double figures, all caught on Sticky baits Krill.

Paul Marriot has been at it again catching Carp from his club water in Sawtry.

He lost his first two bites in the weeds but got there third time lucky with a 26lb Common, all falling for his usual presentation of a Sticky Baits Krill Wafter presented on an IQ D Rig.

Mickey Bartlett of St Ives Tackle Shop said: "Autumn is a great time of the year to be out Carp fishing as the cooler nights set in, the fish begin to feed harder.

"If you’ve not being out in a while, now is the time to get on the bank and have a go."

The shop itself is open six days a week and well stocked for all types of angling, including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, hemp, tares, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For more information on the fishing in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman left with a ‘bloodied nose’ in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  3. 3 Jail for Fenstanton man who groomed teenager
  1. 4 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  2. 5 Do you remember the old Megatron at Alconbury?
  3. 6 Woman in her 60s 'remains in serious condition' after B1514 crash
  4. 7 Drug dealing pair caught thanks to eagle-eyed neighbours
  5. 8 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale
  7. 10 Family pay tribute to great grandfather who died in Buckden Road crash
Angling
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford.

Cambs Live

Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Cambs Live | Gallery

Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Family poses with horses and carriage

Cambridgeshire | Interview

‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Babs Moore asks why the parking spaces at Huntingdon Railway Station are so narrow.

Opinion

Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!

Babs Moore

Logo Icon