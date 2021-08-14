August proving popular and successful month for anglers

Published: 10:09 AM August 14, 2021

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Adam Bartlett landed this Rudd out on a fenland drain. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

It’s been another excellent couple of weeks on the fishing front with many anglers having great success.

Kevin Mclean took his dad out for a day on their local club water, catching 12 Carp between them up to a whopping 28lb 12oz.

Paul Marriot also enjoyed luck with the Carp, landing a 14lb Mirror and 23lb Common while fishing a Krill Wafter in the margins in just two feet of water.

St Ives Tackle Shop owners Adam and Mickey Bartlett finally found time to venture out into the Fens after specimen Rudd and the trip didn’t disappoint.

Using their boat to access some quiet areas on the drain during an evening session they managed to land several Rudd between 1lb 7oz and 2lb 2oz.

The productive method was a large piece of bread flake fished two feet under a heavy pellet waggler and casting towards the bigger fish in the shoals.

