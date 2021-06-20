News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Fishing round-up: River season opens again as anglers head to the banks

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:35 PM June 20, 2021   
Martyn Lowe landed a 33lb Mirror Carp

Martyn Lowe landed a 33lb Mirror Carp on one of his syndicate's water. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The start of the traditional river season is finally under way with many anglers heading out to the banks to enjoy some coarse fishing.

Paul Marriot ventured out to a fenland river for the evening and was soon rewarded with a 1lb 11oz Rudd and a bonus Tench with both fish falling for float-fished bread on the surface.

Paul Marriot shows off his Rudd.

Paul Marriot shows off his Rudd. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Martyn Lowe also did well on one of his syndicates landing three Mirrors up to 33lb on a 24-hour session before torrential rain hit.

Owner of St Ives Tackle Shop Mickey Bartlett said: "With the rivers now open we have season tickets available for Houghton & Wyton Angling Club, St Ives Angling Society and Offord & Buckden Angling Club.

"Please just ask in store for details and remember that all ticket purchases are cash-only payments."

The shop is open for browsing but there is still a click and collect service for items such as a fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, call the shop on 01480 468196 or go to the website at www.stivestackle.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital today
  2. 2 Read about the interesting history of the village of Broughton
  3. 3 Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl
  1. 4 Man dies following collision near Bluntisham
  2. 5 Check out some of Huntingdonshire's fascinating history
  3. 6 Broughton - litter-picking, bell cleaning and great community spirit
  4. 7 Eight picture-perfect picnic spots across East Anglia
  5. 8 New trophies to celebrate achievement at St Neots school
  6. 9 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
  7. 10 A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell
Angling
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages. 

Highways England | Gallery

Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Virgin Experience Hot Air Balloon has made an emergency landing this morning in Buckden. 

Hot air balloon 'makes surprise appearance' at primary school

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Indian Variant 

Data

Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus