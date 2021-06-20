Fishing round-up: River season opens again as anglers head to the banks

Published: 12:35 PM June 20, 2021

Martyn Lowe landed a 33lb Mirror Carp on one of his syndicate's water. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The start of the traditional river season is finally under way with many anglers heading out to the banks to enjoy some coarse fishing.

Paul Marriot ventured out to a fenland river for the evening and was soon rewarded with a 1lb 11oz Rudd and a bonus Tench with both fish falling for float-fished bread on the surface.

Paul Marriot shows off his Rudd. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Martyn Lowe also did well on one of his syndicates landing three Mirrors up to 33lb on a 24-hour session before torrential rain hit.

Owner of St Ives Tackle Shop Mickey Bartlett said: "With the rivers now open we have season tickets available for Houghton & Wyton Angling Club, St Ives Angling Society and Offord & Buckden Angling Club.

"Please just ask in store for details and remember that all ticket purchases are cash-only payments."

The shop is open for browsing but there is still a click and collect service for items such as a fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, call the shop on 01480 468196 or go to the website at www.stivestackle.co.uk