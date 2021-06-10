Fishing round-up: Big fish landed just before Carp start to spawn

Published: 7:30 AM June 10, 2021

It seems the weather has gone from one extreme to the other in the last week or two - with many of the Carp in local waters starting to spawn.

Before spawning commenced though many anglers had some great success including Piotr Bafia and his friend Peter Bebacz who ventured down to Pavyotts Mill Fishery for a long session.

Between them they landed some Commons and Peter ended the session with a new UK PB in the shape of a Linear going just over 29lb.

Peter Bebacz landed a new UK PB with a 29lb-plus Linear. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The ever-consistent Harry Green has also been catching well at Earith Carp Lakes, spending short sessions fishing close in the margins with the Stickybaits Krill Active hook baits.

Kev McLean had his first overnight session in over seven months and was rewarded with a great session on his local club water, landing Mirrors of 28lb 4oz, 25lb 12oz and a Common of 16lb. Stickybaits Krill Active and Signature Squid pop ups producing the goods for Kev.

Kev McLean caught a 28lb Mirror Carp on his local club waters. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Mickey Bartlett, owner of St Ives Tackle Shop, said: "It is now definitely the time to make the most of these warm evenings and get the Surface gear ready or maybe even get out after some big Rudd when the rivers open again.

"Our shop is open for browsing but we are still offering a click and collect service, including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike."

For more information on the fishing in the area, call the shop on 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk