St Ives Tackle Shop staff find time to land some big fish

Published: 8:15 AM May 22, 2021

Members of the St. Ives Tackle Shop have been among those landing good-sized Carp this month.

A Common Carp was among those landed in the net of Valius, Sticky Baits Signature Squid being the going bait, while Harry Stirling has had a great time introducing his youngsters to the art of fishing, landing lots of Rudd.

Chris Brittain has enjoyed fishing for other species too, with several nice Carp falling to his own rod, but it was his brother who landed an incredible 70lb Sturgeon during a night session.

Shop owner Adam Bartlett has been taking his daughter fishing on the St Ives Complex and has been getting amongst the specimen Bream which grow to over 10lb in the rich waters.

A spokesman for the shop said: "With the weather now warming up there’s plenty of opportunity to catch some good fish, with Tench starting to put in an appearance."

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in to the Houghton Hill Industries-located shop, just off Sawtry Way, and speak to one of the staff.

