Fishing round-up: More and more anglers heading to the banks

Published: 12:54 AM May 9, 2021

There certainly seems to be plenty of anglers getting out on the banks with the reports of great catches flooding in.

Giles Chester fished a tough five-night session at Holme Fen in Earith but was rewarded for his persistence landing Mirrors of 36lb 12oz and 26lb 2oz.

Phil Lee too was on the night shift on a private syndicate water landing two Mirrors of 33lb 8oz and 30lb 6oz. His ever-faithful combo of Stickybaits Manilla crumb and balanced Tiger Nuts doing the damage.

Simon Irvine ventured a little further afield in search of some Crucian Carp at Marsh Farm Fishery. He was rewarded for his efforts with a 2lb 7oz specimen.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Adam Bartlett and daughter Lana went out for their first night session of the year on the St. Ives Lakes Fishery Complex.

Lana was delighted with landing a 4lb 8oz Bream within half hour of setting up followed by a 6lb 12oz one in the early hours of the morning. Using Trout pellets as loose feed and then Method feeders with sweetcorn hook baits worked well for them.

St Ives Tackle Shop is open for browsing but continues to offer a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

