Fishing round-up: Spring sunshine has anglers out and about with impressive results
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
It doesn't take much to get anglers heading to the banks but beautiful spring sunshine certainly helps.
Paul Marriot took in a 48-hour session and landed two decent-sized Carp on black foam zig rigs, fished three feet under the surface. Gee Brown meanwhile headed to his club water at Sawtry to catch a 21lb Mirror and his first 30lb fish of the year.
Martyn Lowe finally ended a long blank spell on his difficult syndicate water with back-to-back Carp, the first a 29lb Mirror followed by a 36lb Common.
Neil Owczarkowski took advantage of the mild weather, catching several Carp off the surface on the Sticky Krill Floaters.
Mickey Bartlett of St Ives Tackle Shop said: "This is a great way of fishing as the weather becomes warmer and all that is needed is one rod and few floaters on a short evening session to catch a few.
"Our shop St. Ives Tackle is now open for browsing once again but we are still offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike."
For more information on the fishing available in the area, call the shop on 01480 468 196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk
