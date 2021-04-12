Successful fishing continues despite the varying weather conditions

Published: 6:30 AM April 12, 2021

Some of the April showers may have been laced with snow and hail but anglers have still been heading out to the Fens - with some making it a family affair.

Tyler Sellens caught a Mirror Carp. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Jake and Tyler Sellens were enjoying their fishing at Earith Carp Lakes, catching some Mirror Carps between them, before dad Paul also got in on the action with a two Mirrors weighing over a combined 46lbs.

Paul Sellens landed a couple of big Mirror Carps. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Both of those fish fell to the snowman rig fished over a good helping of St Ives Tackle Shop's Hemp and Maize mix.

Iain Cockcroft made the most of a day session with three Carp, the biggest at 30lb. The Stickybaits Manilla boilies proved a very reliable bait once again.

Iain Cockroft landed three Carp on a day session. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Phil Lee also struck gold on a local gravel pit with his first Carp of the season, a 27lb Mirror.

The St Ives Tackle Shop is now open for browsing once again but they are still offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For advice on the fishing in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

If coarse fishing is not your thing then fly fishing may be a decent alternative.

The new season is already under way and anybody with a passion for trout fishing is more than welcome at Mayfly Fishing Society.

The Ramsey-based club have a well-organised and stocked fishery and are seeking new members.

Anyone interested should call John Stimpson on 01353 740 451.