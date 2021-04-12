Successful fishing continues despite the varying weather conditions
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
Some of the April showers may have been laced with snow and hail but anglers have still been heading out to the Fens - with some making it a family affair.
Jake and Tyler Sellens were enjoying their fishing at Earith Carp Lakes, catching some Mirror Carps between them, before dad Paul also got in on the action with a two Mirrors weighing over a combined 46lbs.
Both of those fish fell to the snowman rig fished over a good helping of St Ives Tackle Shop's Hemp and Maize mix.
Iain Cockcroft made the most of a day session with three Carp, the biggest at 30lb. The Stickybaits Manilla boilies proved a very reliable bait once again.
Phil Lee also struck gold on a local gravel pit with his first Carp of the season, a 27lb Mirror.
The St Ives Tackle Shop is now open for browsing once again but they are still offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.
For advice on the fishing in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk
If coarse fishing is not your thing then fly fishing may be a decent alternative.
Most Read
- 1 Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many years
- 2 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book a table, from April 12
- 3 Vegetable collections and hand sanitiser production was village's response to pandemic
- 4 Ancient church and former airfield are historical features of Graveley village
- 5 Bandstand in Huntingdon lit up for Prince Philip as district pays tribute to 'dedicated' royal consort
- 6 Former Huntingdon MP, Sir John Major, talks about how the Queen will cope without the Duke at her side
- 7 Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified
- 8 Village bonded during pandemic and community began stronger
- 9 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
- 10 Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous junctions'
The new season is already under way and anybody with a passion for trout fishing is more than welcome at Mayfly Fishing Society.
The Ramsey-based club have a well-organised and stocked fishery and are seeking new members.
Anyone interested should call John Stimpson on 01353 740 451.