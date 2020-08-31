Mickey Bartlett with his two pound five ounce Rudd, caught on the River Cam. Picture: MJC Mickey Bartlett with his two pound five ounce Rudd, caught on the River Cam. Picture: MJC

Andy Mendy took advantage in a carp match at Somersham Angling Club, not only winning the contest but gaining a lovely family fishing photo in the process.

Valius’s decision to brave the strong winds at Earith paid off with two Carp over 25lb while at Poachers Pool, also in Earith, Neil Owczarkowski landed five Carp, the biggest 29lb 6oz.

Jake Sellens and dad Paul had a bumper overnight session at Earith Carp Lakes, catching six Carp, one Tench and hundreds of small Rudd and St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett struck gold with a cracking 2lb 5oz Rudd on the River Cam.

He said: “Cambridgeshire is a great place to have a go if you are after a specimen Rudd, especially on a lovely warm summers evening.”

Valius bagged two large Carp at Earith. Valius bagged two large Carp at Earith.

For more information on fishing in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk